Carethon Awareness Run For Children's Safety Initiated By Zeelearn

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 21st October 2024: Kidzee, the preschool initiative of Zee Learn (BSE: 533287), organised a significant run in New Delhi to raise awareness about child safety and to combat child abuse. Over 1000+ children from more than 50 across the Delhi NCR, Rewari and Muzzafarnagar participated in this important event. During the run, participating school teachers also performed a skit to educate attendees on the need for a secure environment for children.



Mr. Manish Rastogi, Whole-time Director and CEO, Zee Learn Limited said“The recent unfortunate incidents have highlighted the critical importance of ensuring student safety in schools. Parents trust educational institutes to implement robust safety measures for their children, especially given the fees they pay. Zee Learn prioritises strict adherence to guidelines that keep our premises safe & secure for all our students. As a responsible society, we must work together to ensure that our educational institutions remain safe havens, especially for our girls. This race is an attempt towards that as it not only raises awareness but drives education!”



Mr. Anish Shah, CFO, Zee Learn Limited said "The recurrence of such incidents primarily stems from negligence regarding women's safety. It is imperative that all educational institutions from kindergarten to postgraduate levels, adhere to strict safety guidelines. Schools and colleges must thoroughly vet their staff to prevent untoward incidents and ensure comprehensive safety precautions are in place."



Not just students, Kidzee also involves parents in their child's learning journey. It values every parent as a happy customer and engages them in the journey of their precious wards at the Kidzee Center. Aside from conducting orientation programmesKidzee also regularly holds parenting seminars. While parents' opinions are also carefully noted, parent-teacher meetings are also held six times a year.





ABOUT Zee Learn Limited



Zee Learn Limited is India's leading company in the education segment with the fastest-growing chain of K-12 schools – Mount Litera Zee School and one of India's largest preschool chains – Kidzee in its portfolio. Mount Litera Zee School has over 100+ schools from which five are company owned and company operated in 86+ cities nationwide. One IB school Mount Litera International School. Kidzee has more than 2100+ pre-schools in over 600+ cities across India and neighbouring countries. Zee Learn also offers vocational education through the Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) and Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA). Zee Learn is also listed on the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.



Zee Learn caters to the whole range of educational services with an array of innovative service offerings, which goes beyond its core segment of preschool, K–12, and vocational courses Learn's digital ventures, include the Kidzee App, Kidzee Tab, Robomate, R+ notepad, and more, enabling students to expand their horizons helping it to develop a robust digital education ecosystem and employ a pedagogically sound approach to improve learning outcomes.

