Drone Debris Damages Residential Buildings In Two Kyiv Districts, One Person Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Falling drone debris damaged a private house and a nine-story apartment block in the city of Kyiv, and one person was injured.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of falling debris in the Solomianskyi district, the roof of a private residential building caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. One victim received medical assistance at the scene,” he wrote.

In addition, a piece of debris damaged a window and wall decoration in a nine-story residential building in the Holosiivskyi district.

“There is no fire. There are no casualties,” Klitschko said.

Earlier, Kyiv Regional Governor Serhiy Popko stated that, based on preliminary data, debris from the attack by Russian strike UAVs was recorded falling in the Dniprovskyi district in open territory.

