VAPING BRANDS ELFBAR And LOST MARY FORM ADVISORY BOARD IN UK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI,

UAE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global vaping leaders ELFBAR and LOST MARY today announced the formation of an advisory board in the UK to provide strategic advice for the brands.

Board members are from across relevant disciplines in the UK with senior-level experience, including in the national and local government, the medical profession and law enforcement. Members will have a remit to advise both brands on key aspects of their work and operations.

Victor Xiao, Global Vice-President of ELFBAR and LOST MARY, commented:

"The creation of this advisory board marks a milestone in the global operations of ELFBAR and LOST MARY. This aligns with our long-term commitment as the responsible market leader for the vaping sector worldwide, and our exploration of the smoking cessation role vaping products play."

"This board further signals our intent to address concerns around, for example, youth vaping, the environmental impact, and illicit trade. Starting in the UK, we are also looking to bring this mechanism to other global markets, including our markets in the Middle East and Africa."

"Members in the UK advisory board have served at the highest levels of their respective professions and have direct experience working in the fields relevant to vaping, including the environment, the National Health Service (NHS) and law enforcement. We are honored to have this group of experts who bring a wealth of expertise to this role, while guiding us in becoming a more socially responsible corporate citizen."

Members of the UK Advisory Board:



Steve Bennett, former Director of Investigations at the National Crime Agency

Right Honourable

George Eustice, former Member of Parliament and Secretary of State for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Susie Kemp, former Chief Executive of Swindon Borough Council and Deputy Chief Executive of Surrey County Council

Right Honourable

Lord Porter, former council leader and Chair of the Local Government Association

Sairah Salim-Sartoni,

qualified health psychologist with 20 years of experience in smoking cessation and tobacco harm reduction, including for the NHS Right Honourable Lord Walney, Crossbench Peer, former Labour Member of Parliament

and Special Advisor to Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Business Secretary Lord Hutton

In the UK, ELFBAR and LOST MARY have been advocating for a more robust approach to vape retailing alongside an enhanced regulatory environment, including a retail licensing scheme for vape products, support for a proportionate vape tax, and an end to the use of inappropriate imagery and language on packaging and flavor descriptors.

The brands also call for safeguards around the display of vape products in-store, greater powers for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and more resources for Trading Standards to investigate instances of non-compliance and illicit activity.

As responsible global players, ELFBAR and LOST MARY are taking various measures to stay compliant with local regulations in the global markets where the brands operate.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has stayed committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

For more information, please visit elfbar.



For inquiries, please contact [email protected] .



About LOST MARY

Global vaping innovator LOST MARY is dedicated to discovering the value of vaping, setting the trend, and benchmarking the quality. LOST MARY is now present in over 50 global markets, where tens of millions of adult users prefer its products. As of now, the brand owns over 200 patents worldwide.

For more information, please visit lostmary.



For inquiries, please contact [email protected]



Notes

Members of the House of Lords are bound by a code of conduct on any business engagement and will be fully compliant in this regard as part of their involvement with the Advisory Board. Further information:

Code of Conduct for Members of the House of Lords, Guide to the Code of Conduct and Code of Conduct for House of Lords Members' Staff (parliament)

Logo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED