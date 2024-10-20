Sticker Mule Draws Massive Crowd To Second Event At ‘Vote For Trump’ Sign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Estimated 3,000+ Attendees Gathered for a Night of Speeches, Music, Comedy, and Major Announcements from Anthony Constantino

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, Sticker Mule lit up its monumental“Vote for Trump” sign for the first time, in front of 3,000+ people. The event took place despite action from a Democrat Mayor who brought a restraining order blocking Anthony Constantino, under threat of arrest, from displaying the sign. Sticker Mule lawyers got the order vacated minutes before the planned lighting ceremony.

Mr. Constantino said,“I originally intended for the sign to symbolize the return of manufacturing to America, but now it's become a symbol for free speech.”

Anthony Constantino held a second event on Oct. 20th that included the first live performance of“Say What You Mean ft Vado and Dave East” by Porsche Truck Ruk . The song, which is supportive of President Trump, was executive-produced by Constantino and Ferris Philips, who recently completed a 30-year prison sentence early due to President Trump's prison reform efforts. It quickly racked up over 2 million views on Worldstar.com, the #1 hip-hop website.

Mr. Constantino explained the purpose of the events saying,“These events are for Democrats and Republicans alike who enjoy having fun and want a unified America.” The event featured performances by popular indie artist, Lil Josiey, and the nation's #1 Trump impressionist, Comedian Bob DiBuono.

During his speech, Mr. Constantino made several important announcements. He endorsed Joe Mastroianni for New York State Assembly, announced plans to commission the Donald J. Trump“Defiance” monument and shared that the“Vote for Trump” sign will be home to“the largest election night party in America” on Nov. 5th, welcoming people from all political persuasions.

Representatives for Mr. Constantino invited the local Republican and Democrat party leaders to hold their official parties at“the sign” with him on Nov. 5th to encourage national unity. Mr. Constantino will pay for all expenses associated with the event. There will be free food, heat lamps and tents, televisions“galore”, entertainment, and at least a few surprises.

