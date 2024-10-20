Two Non-Local Labourers Killed, Three Wounded In Indian-Controlled Kashmir
NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (NNN-PTI) – Unidentified gunmen killed two non-local labourers and wounded three others, yesterday, in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, Police said.
The non-locals, working as construction labourers were attacked late evening at Gagangir village, in Ganderbal district, about 69 km north-east of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
“This evening (last night), unknown gunmen fired upon non-local labourers, targeting their camp, killing two of them on the spot and wounding three others,” a police official said.“The labourers were camping at a site and working for a private construction company in the area.”
Police said, the gunmen, believed to be militants, escaped from the spot immediately after carrying out the attack. The wounded workers were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Following the attack, police, paramilitary and army cordoned off the area to track the attackers.– NNN-PTI
