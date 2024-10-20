Ukraine Requests Electricity Imports From Five Countries Amid Power Shortages
10/20/2024 10:10:09 AM
Ukraine has requested electricity imports from five neighboring
countries to address ongoing power shortages, according to a
according to a statement from Ukrenergo on Telegram,
informs.
"Imports will be conducted throughout the day from Poland,
Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova, with a total volume of
5,000 MWh per hour and a peak capacity of up to 1,290 MW during
certain hours," the company announced.
Ukrenergo also appealed to citizens to conserve electricity and
avoid using powerful household appliances simultaneously.
Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the nation has lost
significant energy generation capacity since the spring. Several
critical facilities, including the Kaniv HPP, Dnieper HPP, and
Zmiyiv TPP, have sustained damage, while the Trypilska TPP, the
largest power plant in the Kyiv region, was destroyed.
