عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Requests Electricity Imports From Five Countries Amid Power Shortages

Ukraine Requests Electricity Imports From Five Countries Amid Power Shortages


10/20/2024 10:10:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine has requested electricity imports from five neighboring countries to address ongoing power shortages, according to a statement from Ukrenergo on Telegram, Azernews informs.

"Imports will be conducted throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova, with a total volume of 5,000 MWh per hour and a peak capacity of up to 1,290 MW during certain hours," the company announced.

Ukrenergo also appealed to citizens to conserve electricity and avoid using powerful household appliances simultaneously.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the nation has lost significant energy generation capacity since the spring. Several critical facilities, including the Kaniv HPP, Dnieper HPP, and Zmiyiv TPP, have sustained damage, while the Trypilska TPP, the largest power plant in the Kyiv region, was destroyed.

MENAFN20102024000195011045ID1108799372


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search