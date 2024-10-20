Major Disaster Declaration Granted For Southeastern NC Counties Following Impacts Of Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Today, Governor Roy Cooper's requests for a Major Disaster Declaration as a result of Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight were granted.

This Major Disaster Declaration means Public Assistance funding for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities in Brunswick, Carteret, New Hanover and Onslow counties will be available from FEMA.

In addition, the Small Business Administration granted Governor Cooper's request for an SBA disaster declaration for Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties meaning low-interest loans for business owners, homeowners and renters. The Governor issued a State Type 1 Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance for Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties on Oct. 16.

"This storm brought historic rainfall and severe flooding to several areas of our state causing significant damage,” said Governor Cooper.“These disaster declarations will help bring needed relief for folks impacted by the storm, including small business owners.”

Governor Cooper sent letters to President Joe Biden and United States SBA Director Kem Fleming last week. Both requests were granted and additional federal resources will be available in affected areas. A FEMA major disaster declaration can provide a wide range of federal assistance programs for public infrastructure, including funds for both emergency and permanent work. The Small Business Administration offers disaster loans to businesses, homeowners, renters and private nonprofit organizations that can cover physical damage repairs, expenses for small businesses, funding to prevent future damage and operating expenses for companies with employees on active duty leave.

Read the declaration summary here .



# # #



