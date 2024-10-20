Delhi: One Dead, Two Injured In Firing Between Two Groups In Jahangirpuri Area
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi News: At least one person was killed and two others were injured in an incident of firing, reportedly between two groups in Jahangirpuri area.
Further details are awaited.
