عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi: One Dead, Two Injured In Firing Between Two Groups In Jahangirpuri Area

Delhi: One Dead, Two Injured In Firing Between Two Groups In Jahangirpuri Area


10/20/2024 8:18:52 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi News: At least one person was killed and two others were injured in an incident of firing, reportedly between two groups in Jahangirpuri area.

Further details are awaited.

MENAFN20102024007365015876ID1108799306


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search