Upcoming Ipos: 9 New Public Issues Including Waaree Energies, 3 New Listings Scheduled For Next Week

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The Indian equity witnessed a sharp fall in recent weeks but the market sees strong buzz due to new listings and public issues.

In the next week (October 21 to 25), nine Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) worth Rs 10,985 crore will open for retail investors.

During this period, there will be a listing of three public issues including Hyundai Motor.

Waaree Energies IPO will be the first IPO to open for subscription next week on October 21, with a price of Rs 1,427-1,503 per share. The Rs 4,321 crore public issue, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 3,600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 48 lakh shares worth Rs 721.44 crore, will close on October 23.

Promoters Waaree Sustainable Finance and Chandurkar Investment will participate in the OFS. Before the IPO, the company raised Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors on October 18.

It is a solar photovoltaic module manufacturing company. Its main competitors include listed companies such as Premier Energies and Websol Energy.

Deepak Builders and Engineers India IPO subscription will open for retail investors between October 21 and October 23. The size of this IPO will be Rs 260 crore. There is a fresh issue of Rs 217 crore and OFS of Rs 42.83 crore. Before the IPO, the company has raised Rs 78 crore from five anchor investors.

The IPO of Godavari Biorefineries will open from October 23-25. The company plans to raise Rs 555 crore through this IPO. The IPO will see a fresh issue worth Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of 65.26 lakh shares worth Rs 229.75 crore by promoters and investor Mandala Capital AG. Its price band has been fixed from Rs 334 to Rs 352 per share.

The IPO of Afcons Infrastructure, owned by Shapoorji Pallonji Group, will also open for subscription on October 25. The price band for the Rs 5,430 crore IPO will be announced on October 21. The infrastructure and engineering construction company aims to raise Rs 1,250 crore through fresh issue and Rs 4,180 crore through offer-for-sale.

Apart from the mainboard, in the SME segment, Premium Plast, Danish Power, United Heat Transfer, OBSC Perfection and Usha Financial Services will open for subscription to retail investors next week.

The listing of Hyundai Motor India, the country's biggest-ever IPO of Rs 27,870 crore, is scheduled for listing on October 22. Apart from this, in the SME segment, shares of Lakshya Powertech and Freshra Agro Exports will start trading on October 23 and 24, respectively.