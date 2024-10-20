Ministry Of Public Health Raises Awareness Of Importance Of Preventing Eye Diseases

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public (MoPH) has intensified its efforts to raise awareness on the importance of preventing eye diseases, as well as on the early detection and diagnosis of conditions that can lead to visual impairment or blindness, as part of this year's World Sight Day.

World Sight Day is a global initiative launched by the World Health Organization and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), observed on the second Thursday of October each year. The initiative aims to promote blindness prevention programmes by raising awareness, educating, and engaging the community. It emphasises the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment of diseases that can lead to blindness, particularly in light of the rising number of individuals affected by visual impairment. The IAPB currently estimates that approximately 2.2 billion people worldwide are affected by visual impairment. The agency has warned that this number may increase, potentially impacting half of the global population by 2050.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs Department, affirmed the Ministry of Public Health's commitment to exerting efforts and continuously striving to provide the best health services to maintain eye health. This includes developing health and awareness programmes that target all segments of society, raising public awareness of eye health and safety among community members, highlighting common eye diseases, treatment and prevention methods, and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to access comprehensive eye care services.



Sheikh Dr Al Thani also stressed the importance of early eye examinations for detecting potential eye conditions and preventing eye diseases, particularly given that many individuals spend extended periods in front of screens.

The results of the most recent national survey, announced in 2023, revealed a significant improvement in eye health among Qatar's population. The survey, conducted by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), focused on detecting visual impairment and blindness among individuals aged 50 and above. The survey's findings indicated that the percentage of individuals suffering from severe visual impairment or blindness has significantly decreased, with approximately 8.1% of adults over the age of 50 experiencing visual impairment. Of this group, 0.2% suffer from severe visual impairment, while the percentage diagnosed with blindness does not exceed 0.3% of participants. Additionally, the survey identified the leading causes of blindness in Qatar as diabetic retinopathy at 33%, followed by cataracts at 20%, glaucoma at 13%, retinal diseases at 13%, and uncorrected refractive errors at 6.7% of participants.

Sheikh Dr Al Thani stated that the results of this survey, when compared to the previous survey conducted in 2009, clearly demonstrate the advancements in ophthalmology in the State of Qatar. He highlighted that the incidence of blindness has decreased nearly fourfold, while cases of severe visual impairment have declined by approximately eightfold. Additionally, effective surgical coverage for cataract treatment at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) hospitals has seen remarkable improvement, rising from 63% in the previous survey to over 95%.

It is essential for all individuals with diabetes or glaucoma to commit to annual eye examinations and maintain ongoing follow-ups with eye specialists to prevent the development of eye diseases. Furthermore, monitoring blood sugar levels is crucial, particularly in light of the survey results revealing that 40% of participants have diabetes, with 38% of these individuals having not undergone any examination or follow-up with an eye doctor in the past two years. Consequently, this increases their susceptibility to the risks of diabetic retinopathy and other complications.

Qatar continues to strengthen its commitment to the early detection of eye diseases, particularly through enhanced protocols for identifying diabetic retinopathy by utilising advanced equipment to thoroughly examine the layers of the retina and the optic nerve. Most diseases that can lead to visual impairment and blindness are well understood and can be effectively prevented or treated if detected early.