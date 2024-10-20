Zionist Barbaric Airstrikes On Camps In Central, Northern Gaza Cause Enormous Casualties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 20 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 18 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were murdered in the Zionist barbaric yesterday, targeting separate refugee camps in central and northern Gaza, Palestinian sources said.

Zionist warplanes, brutally bombed a house belonging to the Shana'a family with several missiles, without prior warning, in the Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza, killing at least 11 Palestinians, according to Palestinian security sources and medics, at the Al-Aqsa Hospital, which received the dead bodies.

Eyewitnesses said, searches for missing persons under the rubble are still ongoing.

The regime's Defence Forces said in a statement that, their warplane attacked the Asmaa School, housing displaced people in the al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing seven Palestinians and wounding dozens of others.

Also yesterday, the Palestinian government media office in Gaza said in a press statement that, the heartless Israeli army cut off communications and the Internet in the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza and continues“its violations against the besieged families.”

In light of the army's continued targeting of everything that moves, the number of dead victims will rise, especially in light of the presence of the dead under the rubble, in the besieged homes, and on the streets.

Residents in Jabalia reported that, the ruthless Israeli army blew up residential buildings over their heads. At the same time, medical sources at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza said that, the continuous Israeli ground operation for the second week in a row has made it difficult to transfer the victims, most of whom were women and children, to the hospital.

In addition, Marwan Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, north of Jabalia, said,“The Israeli army is firing heavily inside the hospital and cutting off the electricity supply. The crews were unable to operate the generator, knowing that there are injuries that need urgent treatment.”

“The Zionist tanks are surrounding the hospital as we are sending out a distress call for the medical staff and patients,” Sultan said.

Munir al-Barash, director general of the health authorities in Gaza, said that,“the upper floors of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza were subjected to heavy artillery shelling, causing panic among patients and medical staff.”

Noting that the hospital houses more than 40 patients and the wounded, in addition to medical staff, Al-Barash said,“A group of displaced people were targeted in front of the hospital gate, resulting in civilian casualties.”

As usual, the regime's army has no comment on the siege of the hospital.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing brutal Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 42,519, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA