Ministry Of Awqaf And Islamic Affairs Honours 29 Preachers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani honoured 29 preachers at the conclusion of the 2024“Rhetorical Skills” programme.

The intensive training, held at the Al Jazeera Institute, is part of the ministry's comprehensive plan to equip all mosque preachers with advanced rhetorical skills.

In his remarks, the Undersecretary emphasised the Ministry's commitment to enhancing the skills and effectiveness of its preachers as part of its broader vision to strengthen the role of mosques in society. He highlighted that one of the ministry's key objectives is to elevate the Friday sermon, both in content and delivery, to ensure it resonates more deeply with the community.

Through our collaboration with Al Jazeera Media Institute, he stated, Awqaf aims to prepare, qualify, and train preachers, imams, and orators, equipping them with essential communication and media skills. These specialized training programs are designed to improve their professional delivery and presentation, enabling a more profound engagement with the Friday sermon's message.

Head of the Institute of Preaching and Islamic Sciences at the Ministry's Department of Preaching and Religious Guidance, Omar Al Ruwaili further elaborated on the goals of the program. He noted that the training courses focus on developing preachers' rhetorical, recitation, and vocal performance abilities. By incorporating effective communication techniques and body language mastery, the courses empower preachers to convey their messages with clarity and impact, helping them connect with the public in a manner that fulfils the sermon's purpose, he said. Al Ruwaili added that the programme aims to reinforce the ministry's efforts in educating and raising societal awareness about religious and life matters based on the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah.

He explained that since the partnership began in 2022, over 400 preachers have undergone training at the Al Jazeera Media Institute. Under the guidance of expert trainers, including vocal skills specialist Salem Al Jahoushi and communication consultant Ramadan Al Mawsil, participants have benefitted from 30 intensive speech courses. The trainers carefully monitored the preachers' progress, identifying strengths and areas for improvement, with the goal of refining their public speaking abilities to the highest standard in both appearance and performance.