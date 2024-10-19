Berlin Barracks // DUI Crash
Date
10/19/2024 10:00:39 PM
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3006927
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 10/19/2024 at approximately 1820 hours
STREET: US RT 2
TOWN: Marshfield, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 3052 US RT 2
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Scott Franks
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of 3052 US RT 2 in Marshfield for a report of a single vehicle crash. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator Scott Franks was showing signs of impairment. Franks was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Police Dept. for processing. Franks was later released on citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1201 on 10/31/2024 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
