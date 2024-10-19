Berlin Barracks // DUI Crash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3006927

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2024 at approximately 1820 hours

STREET: US RT 2

TOWN: Marshfield, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 3052 US RT 2

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Scott Franks

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of 3052 US RT 2 in Marshfield for a report of a single vehicle crash. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator Scott Franks was showing signs of impairment. Franks was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Police Dept. for processing. Franks was later released on citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1201 on 10/31/2024 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2024 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.