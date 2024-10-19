KPDCL Advises Domestic Consumers To Adopt Solar Panel

It has also advised consumers with long-standing power dues to immediately apply under Government's Amnesty Scheme to claim waiver on late payment surcharge, after paying principal amount in one go or instalments.



Sharing details, a KPDCL spokesperson today stated that 152 solar roof tops with total installed capacity of 600.59 kW stand already installed across Kashmir valley, with Srinagar topping the list.“Over 1,000 consumers have selected empanelled Solar PV Vendors and we are hopeful for spike in figures of installation of RTS plants,” the spokesman hoped.

KPDCL has received 3,116 formal applications on the National Portal and with scheme gaining popularity, the figure is likely to rise.“Central subsidy of 119 beneficiary consumers stands already redeemed with 46 consumers having received subsidy into their accounts in DBT mode,” he added.





Beneficiaries of solar rooftops up to 3 kWp are eligible for subsidy of Rs.94,800/- thereby making PM Surya Ghar Scheme subsidized up to 60% of the project cost of Rs.1.59 lakh. 'They become eligible after KPDCL Technical Teams issue inspection and commissioning reports which are uploaded on the Designated Portal,” he stated.



Under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, UT Government is providing additional subsidy of Rs. 3,000 for 1 kWp, Rs. 6,000 for 2 kWp & Rs.9,000 for 3 kWp plant, which takes maximum ceiling of subsidy from Rs.85,800/- earlier to Rs.94,800/- for a plant up to 3 kWp under the Scheme.“Government has sanctioned Rs.27.07 crore for 44,000 beneficiaries of Kashmir Division as UT share of subsidy, which shall be spread over financial years 2025-26 & 2026-27, till 31.03.2027,” he added.

Highlighting the benefits under UT Government's Power Amnesty Scheme, the spokesman once again urged domestic consumers with huge outstandings to come forward and settle their opening balances.“Beyond March 31, 2025, the Power Amnesty Scheme shall not be available to domestic consumers,” he informed.

So far, 1.07 lakh beneficiaries have settled their claims by paying principal amount to KPDCL to the tune of Rs.156.38 crore, he said, adding that the Government has forfeited its claim over Rs.56.00 crore on account of late payment surcharge.

The spokesman further urged the remaining 43,000 domestic consumers with huge electricity arrears to approach their Electric Subdivisions for availing the benefits under the Scheme, which relaxation shall cease to exist after March 31, 2025.

