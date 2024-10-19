Death Toll From Zionist Airstrikes On Lebanon Reaches 2,448, Injuries Up To 11,471

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 20 (NNN-NNA) – The death toll from Zionist on Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has reached 2,448, with injuries up to 11,471, according to a report yesterday.

The report, released by the Disaster Risk Management Unit, at the Lebanese Council of Ministers, said that, 30 people were killed and 135 others wounded by the barbaric Zionist airstrikes on Lebanon, in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 82 airstrikes and shelling were recorded in different areas, mostly concentrated in southern Lebanon, bringing the total number of since the beginning of the Israeli“aggression” to 10,415, it said.

According to the report, 1,094 accredited shelters have been opened to accommodate and receive displaced persons, and the number of certified shelters, having reached their maximum capacity has reached 901.

The report said that, the Lebanese General Security had recorded 337,972 Syrian nationals and 138,005 Lebanese, crossing into Syria since Sept 23, the time when the Zionist army launched an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon, dubbed“Arrows of the North,” in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA