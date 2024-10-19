Wreckage Of Downed Drones Landed Outside Of Populated Areas In Kyiv Region, No Injuries Reported
10/19/2024 5:02:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the wreckage of downed Russian drones fell outside of settlements, with no casualties or damage.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.
According to him, the alert in the region lasted all night, air defense forces were working. The enemy targets were destroyed.
There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties, Kravchenko emphasized.
According to him, the wreckage of the downed targets is being recorded outside the settlements in open areas. Operational groups continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the facade of a house in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones . A young woman was seriously injured in the leg.
In the Darnytsia district, fragments of downed drones damaged cars, the facades of several buildings, balconies, and a restaurant.
