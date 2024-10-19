Georgia Residents Reminded To Spend FEMA Grant Money Wisely

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA -- If you are a disaster survivor in Georgia who received a disaster assistance grant from FEMA after Tropical Storm Debby, Aug. 4 - 20, 2024 or Hurricane Helene, it's important to use the money only for disaster related expenses.

To help you make sure you're using the money you received, FEMA sends a letter explaining what you can use the funds for, and listing the ways the money can be used. Disaster grants are not for regular living expenses. You should keep receipts for all expense for at least three years because FEMA can require you to repay the grant If you spend it on anything other than the purpose for which it is intended.

Examples of expenses this grant covers include:



Home repairs such as structure, water, septic and sewage systems.

Rental assistance for rent and/or deposit.

Repair or replacement of a flooded essential vehicle.

Medical or dental care for an uninsured injury caused by the disaster.

Repair of occupational specialized tools.

Necessary educational materials such as computers, schoolbooks, supplies.

Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster. Increased childcare expenses.

Please read your FEMA determination letter carefully to make sure you include all required documents and information.

It's also important to make sure FEMA has your most up-to-date contact information, including addresses, phone numbers and bank accounts. If FEMA does not have your correct information, you may miss letters or phone calls about your assistance application or payment status.

If you have any questions about your FEMA disaster assistance grant, call the FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages.

For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit FEMA's Hurricane Debby Georgia page or FEMA's Hurricane Helene Georgia page . Follow FEMA on X at x/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook/fema .

