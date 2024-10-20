India Name 22-Man Squad For Bilateral Hockey Series Against Germany

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) India have named the 22-man squad for the bilateral hockey series against the reigning World Champions Germany, which will be played at Major Dhyan Chand National on October 23 and 24.

The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad will be his deputy. The series will witness Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lagate make their international debut.

The Indian team goes into the two-match series following a successful outing at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, where they defended the title becoming the only Asian team to win the prestigious event five times since its inception in 2011.

Midfielder Hardik Singh will miss out on the series as he continues to be in rehab for an injury sustained during the Paris Olympic Games.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera who will guard India's goalpost while Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sanjay forming the defence line.

The team also includes Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd Raheen Mouseen and Rajinder Singh.

Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the Asian Champions Trophy, returns to the forwardline, joining Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Adity Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

"We are very excited to take on Germany in the national capital next week. India and Germany have shared a strong rivalry in recent years and we are upbeat about playing in New Delhi. The team we have picked is an experienced one, with several players from the Bronze medal-winning Paris Olympics squad.

"We will also have Rajinder and Aditya make their international debut during this series, they have shown a lot of promise during the training camp and we share their excitement as they prepare to earn their first jersey with the Indian team," chief coach Craig Fulton said.

Indian squad:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.