Aster DM Healthcare Partners With Golalita Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aster DM Healthcare Qatar announced a strategic partnership with Golalita Trading and Application Development, aimed at providing enhanced benefits to employees across various sectors in Qatar.

The collaboration was formalised with Aster DM Healthcare Qatar COO Kapil Chib and Golalita Trading CEO Ali al-Yafei signing a contract that will allow the former to extend exclusive offers to users of the Golalita discount programme, a statement said.

Aster DM Healthcare operates a hospital and five medical centres in Qatar. Golalita Trading's discount programme is designed for employees of organisations such as the Supreme Judicial Council, Qatar Post, Ministry of Interior, Lekhwiya, Masraf Al Rayyan, Gulf Exchange, Al Dar Exchange, and Beema Insurance.

Through this partnership, Aster DM Healthcare will provide a range of health services and discounts tailored for the members of these organisations. Chib, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Golalita Trading to offer valuable health benefits that will empower employees and their families. This initiative aligns with our mission to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone.”

MENAFN19102024000067011011ID1108797511