Al-Sisi Receives US Congress Delegation To Discuss Regional Situation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received on Saturday a delegation from the US House of Representatives, including and MPs, headed by the congressman Tom Cole, the head of the appropriations committee.





Badr Abdelatty, the of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs, attended the meeting.





The meeting focused on regional conditions, as the Congressional delegation was keen to listen to Al-Sisi's vision on how to restore peace and security in the region and avoid expanding the circle of conflict and turning it into a regional war, according to Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic.





During the meeting, the president explained the necessity of putting an end to the ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon moving forward strongly on the path of a ceasefire and exchange of hostages, and implementing humanitarian aid immediately and in large quantities, sufficient to end the worsening humanitarian crisis.





The president also referred to the joint Egyptian-Qatari-American efforts over the past period, explaining that the matter requires political will from all parties, and intensive pressure from the international community, to achieve tangible progress that allows for the restoration of security and paving the way for peace.





In this context, an open dialogue took place between President Al-Sisi and members of the US Congress on the two-state solution, where Al-Sisi stressed that establishing an independent Palestinian state is the way to defuse regional tensions and promote the path of real and sustainable peace and security, in a way that achieves the interests of all peoples in the region and paves the way for stability, development and prosperity.





Moreover, the comprehensive regional situation and Egypt's efforts to resolve the crisis were reviewed. The official spokesperson added that the members of the US Congress affirmed during the meeting their pride and their country in the solid strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States.





They also appreciated the role of Egypt and President Al-Sisi in making continuous efforts to establish peace and stability and affirming the United States' support for Egypt and its keenness to continue joint consultation and coordination on various issues, in the interest of peace and security at the regional and international levels.