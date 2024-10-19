Parlacen In Panama Costs The State $2.3 Million Annually

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Despite the controversy and bad reputation surrounding the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), the last five former presidents of Panama have been chosen to be sworn in as deputies in this body. The most recent to take the steps to do so was Laurentino Cortizo, who presided over the country between 2019 and 2024. Each deputy receives $4,900 a month. Although its decisions are not binding, this body has a group of parliamentarians who enjoy the same privileges and immunities as deputies of the National Assembly, which has generated controversy over its function and usefulness.

