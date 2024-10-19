Army Says No Jordanian Military Personnel Crossed Western Borders

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A source from the Jordan - Arab (JAF) refuted as“baseless” news reports published in Israeli media, claiming Jordanian military personnel crossed the Kingdom's western borders. Stopping short from giving further details, the source said that JAF was following on developments regarding such reports, calling on the public to refrain from circulating such“fake news”. Israeli army said on Friday that it had“neutralised” two militants, who entered from Jordan.

