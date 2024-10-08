Microsoft Taps Boden For Multicultural Communications

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MIAMI - Microsoft has tapped Boden Agency to strengthen the tech giant's connections with the US Hispanic community.



As

PR agency of record, Boden will partner with Microsoft's multicultural communications team to develop and execute PR initiatives that resonate with Hispanics. Boden was awarded the business following a competitive pitch.



The agency will support Microsoft's internal team with earned relations, creator engagement and digital content development, while executing the company's long-term communications strategy focused on building Microsoft's brand affinity with the Hispanic community.



Boden will also focus on enhancing the digital presence and reach of

Conexiones, Microsoft's storytelling hub, whose focuses include education and audience-building.



“We're thrilled to partner with Boden Agency to evolve our communications strategies with this pivotal audience. Our intention is to more closely connect Microsoft's mission of empowering everyone on the planet to achieve more, with the needs of the Hispanic community in the US,” said Amanda O'Neal, Microsoft's senior director of multicultural and social media communications.“As our strategic communications partner, Boden's concentrated, sustained, and culture-first approach will expand our strategic storytelling to bring the community closer to the latest technology, including AI.”



