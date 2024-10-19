Number Of Victims Of Attack On Zaporizhzhia Increased To Four
10/19/2024 12:02:36 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy strikes that occurred in the evening.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The number of victims has increased to 4 people - three women and one man. Everyone is receiving emergency medical care,” he wrote.
According to the secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, an invincibility point for the victims has been set up near one of the arrival sites.
Emergency services are working on the ground.
As of now, 12 buildings in three districts of the city are known to have been damaged .
Earlier it was reported that the Russian army attacked the city center. The blast wave and debris damaged buildings.
Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Regina Kharchenko / Telegram
