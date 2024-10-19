PDTRA Chief Commissioner, Romanian Foreign Minister Discuss Tourism Development During Petra Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Region Authority (PDTRA) Faris Briezat welcomed on Friday Romanian Foreign Luminita Odobescu and an official Romanian delegation to Petra.

The discussions centred on enhancing cultural and tourism relations between Jordan and Romania, particularly the development of connections between Petra and Romanian destinations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Briezat underscored Petra's significance as an international tourism icon, celebrated for its unique heritage and its capacity to attract visitors from around the world.

Briezat outlined the authority's initiatives to promote Petra on the international stage, aiming to tap into new tourism markets and provide distinctive experiences, including religious tourism.

Briezat also highlighted Jordan's rich array of religious landmarks, such as the world's oldest purpose-built church in Aqaba, ancient churches in Petra, and several Christian pilgrimage sites recognised by the Vatican, including the Baptism Site, Mukawir, Mount Nebo, Our Lady of the Mountain, and Mar Elias.

The officials also discussed the authority's strategic partnerships with numerous cities internationally, including those that house some of the Seven Wonders of the World.

He noted that these agreements include showcasing replicas of Petra's iconic Treasury to foster cultural and tourism exchanges, with plans to expand such partnerships further.

Odobescu expressed enthusiasm for cooperating with the PDTRA, commending the security and stability that Jordan and Petra offer. She acknowledged Petra's rich historical significance, its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its status as one of the world's premier tourist destinations.

During the visit, Odobescu and the accompanying delegation toured Petra's archaeological site, gaining insight into the city's cultural importance and the authority's role in preserving its heritage while enhancing tourism opportunities.