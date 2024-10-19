Jordan Condemns Israeli Attacks On Gaza Hospitals, Calls For International Action

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Saturday condemned Israeli forces for targeting three hospitals in the Gaza Strip, calling it a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian principles, particularly the 1949 Geneva on the Protection of Civilians in Time of War.

The ministry added that the are part of ongoing war crimes committed against the Palestinian people, according to a ministry statement.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah voiced Jordan's absolute rejection of the assaults on the Indonesian Hospital, Al Awdah Hospital, and Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, decrying the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure and the systematic destruction of critical facilities that provide essential services to the Palestinian population.

The official also stressed that Israel abides full responsibility for the safety of civilians and medical personnel in these hospitals, urging the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to uphold its legal and moral obligations by taking decisive action to stop the Israeli aggression immediately.

The spokesperson also emphasised the importance of protecting Palestinian civilians, holding those responsible accountable, protecting humanitarian and medical facilities, and ending Israel's continuous violations of international law.