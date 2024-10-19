UNIDO Launches 23 Projects Worth $58M For Energy Efficiency, Green Initiatives In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Kamel Al-Wazir held a meeting with Patrick Regional Representative in Egypt at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Patrick Gilabert, and his accompanying team to review the organization's programmes and the current status of its projects in Egypt.

The meeting covered 23 projects and programs led by the organization in Egypt, with a total funding of $58m. These initiatives are designed to provide technical support to local industrial facilities across various sectors, focusing primarily on energy efficiency, green initiatives, and developmental projects. Funding for these efforts comes from multiple sources, including the European Union, as well as the governments of Japan, Switzerland, and Italy.

The minister emphasized that the government is paying great attention to the efficient use of new and renewable energy sources to meet the country's energy needs. He noted that the ministry is keen to strengthen cooperation between UNIDO and the ministry's technology centres to receive technical support for deepening local manufacturing of solar and wind energy production components.

The minister highlighted that the priority areas for the ministry's cooperation with the organization currently include wastewater treatment, both industrial and municipal, as well as seawater desalination and the manufacturing of desalination and water pumping motors.

He disclosed that the government is working to attract foreign companies to invest in these sectors within the Egyptian market, aiming to meet local demand and export to international markets.

For his part, the Regional Representative of UNIDO in Egypt Patrick Gilabert explained that the organization's office has been active in Egypt since 1997. It is the third-largest UNIDO office globally, after those in China and India, reflecting Egypt's significance to the organization.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Industry is UNIDO's main partner in Egypt, although the organization also collaborates with other ministries and entities, including the Ministries of International Cooperation and Environment, as well as the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency.

He added that UNIDO is working towards establishing a technology development office in Egypt, similar to its offices in several other countries.

During the meeting, the UNIDO Egypt office team reviewed the organization's projects that have been implemented in various fields, including improving energy efficiency in industrial facilities operating in the fertilizer, iron, and steel sectors. This was achieved through awareness campaigns and capacity building for factories, in collaboration with the Industrial Modernization Center and the National Cleaner Production Center.

Additionally, they discussed the Green City project, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, which aims to help tourist cities reduce energy consumption and protect marine environments. The Inclusive Green Growth project was also highlighted, which aims to support Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and has provided assistance to 140 existing small projects in Upper Egypt, focusing on food industries, solar panel installation, and organic fertilizers.

This project also contributed to issuing nine mandatory standards through the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality in the field of organic fertilizers, aligning with international standards.

Moreover, the team discussed the implementation of the Sustainable Industrial Zones project, which has helped several industrial zones in Egypt transition towards sustainability standards. They also mentioned the Trade project, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector and facilitate access to foreign markets.



