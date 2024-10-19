War Update: 71 Clashes Since Day-Start, Fiercest Battles Ongoing In Three Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the frontlines of the Russo-Ukrainian war, 71 combat engagements have been recorded since midnight on Saturday, while the enemy remains most active in three operational axes.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation at the front sees increased enemy efforts in the Kurakhove, Kupiansk, and Pokrovsk axes... In total, 71 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day," the General Staff said.

As a result of Russian artillery attacks, Senkivka in Chernihiv region was affected, and Shostka was targeted in Russian bombardments. Casualties were reported as the Russians dropped four bombs.

It is reported that the Russian army also launched 24 airstrikes on the territory of Kursk region, involving 34 guided aerial bombs.

Kharkiv axis: the Russian invaders stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Army six times in the Starytsia and Vovchansk areas. Fighting continues in four locations.

Kupiansk axis: the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units nine times in the areas of Kucherivka, Kolisnikivka, Kruhliakivka, and Lozova. Five skirmishes are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding their ground.

Lyman axis: the invaders launched five attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Army in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Terny, and Serebrianka. The battles continue.

Kramatorsk axis: Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Andriivka and Stupochky, where all attack were repelled.

Toretsk axis: the Russian army, with air support, launched an attack in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne. The invaders also dropped glide bombs on Toretsk and Katerynivka.

Pokrovsk axis: since the beginning of the day, the Russians have undertaken eight attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, and Selidove. Defense forces held back the onslaught, repelling five attacks. Three attacks in progress.

Kurakhove axis: fighting continues near Zoryane, Novodmytrivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka. According to an update, seven out of 21 attacks by the Russian army were repelled in the area. Fierce battles are ongoing, the General Staff emphasized.

Vremivka axis: the enemy, with air support, twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Novoukrainka and Bohoiavlenka. Two skirmishes are in progress. The Russian air force struck Bohoiavlenka using a guided aerial bomb.

Orikhiv axis: Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attempts to attack positions near Mala Tokmachka.

Prydniprovskyi axis: the invaders do not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has carried out five offensive operations. One battle is ongoing, the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll since the full-scale invasion is estimated at 677,180, including 1,380 killed or wounded in the past day alone.