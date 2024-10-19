Enemy Attacked Nikopol District With Drones, Artillery - Houses, Power Lines, Infrastructure Damaged
10/19/2024 10:08:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Nikopol and Marhanets communities in Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones. Private houses, power lines, and infrastructure were damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy terror of the Nikopol region does not stop. Nikopol and the Marhanets community were under attack today. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery,” Lysak said in a post.
He noted that 5 private houses, an outbuilding, a garage, and power lines were damaged by Russian shelling. The infrastructure is damaged.
No one was killed or injured.
As reported , the Russian army shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region, killing a man.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Facebook
