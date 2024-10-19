عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Attacked Nikopol District With Drones, Artillery - Houses, Power Lines, Infrastructure Damaged

Enemy Attacked Nikopol District With Drones, Artillery - Houses, Power Lines, Infrastructure Damaged


10/19/2024 10:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Nikopol and Marhanets communities in Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones. Private houses, power lines, and infrastructure were damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.

This was reported on facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy terror of the Nikopol region does not stop. Nikopol and the Marhanets community were under attack today. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery,” Lysak said in a post.

He noted that 5 private houses, an outbuilding, a garage, and power lines were damaged by Russian shelling. The infrastructure is damaged.

Read also: In Kupiansk sector, border guards destroyed two Russians with drones, damaged their equipment

No one was killed or injured.

As reported , the Russian army shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region, killing a man.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Facebook

MENAFN19102024000193011044ID1108797483


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search