J&K Assembly Session To Commence From Nov 4

He said that the Cabinet also recommended that Lieutenant Governor (LG) summon the assembly and address its first session. The official said that the draft address for the Lieutenant Governor was presented to the Council of Ministers and will be further discussed before the session begins.



Notably, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Mubarak Gul as the Protem Speaker, who will administer the oath to the newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly on October 21, 2024.

Prior to the 2019 changes, the Assembly's term in Jammu & Kashmir was six years, as opposed to the current five years under the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

The pro tem speaker serves as a temporary head until a full-time speaker is elected by the MLAs.

The Legislative Assembly Secretariat has instructed all newly elected members to attend the ceremony.

This will mark the first time MLAs in Jammu & Kashmir take an oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India.

Previously, under Article 370 and the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir, MLAs were sworn in under a different framework. The oath will enable them to participate in the Assembly's proceedings. (KINS)

