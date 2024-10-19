J&K Assembly Session To Commence From Nov 4
Date
10/19/2024 12:06:22 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has decided to convene the Legislative Assembly session in Srinagar starting November 4, 2024. An official said that the decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday.
He said that the Cabinet also recommended that Lieutenant Governor (LG) summon the assembly and address its first session. The official said that the draft address for the Lieutenant Governor was presented to the Council of Ministers and will be further discussed before the session begins.
ADVERTISEMENT
Notably, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Mubarak Gul as the Protem Speaker, who will administer the oath to the newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly on October 21, 2024.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prior to the 2019 changes, the Assembly's term in Jammu & Kashmir was six years, as opposed to the current five years under the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act.
The pro tem speaker serves as a temporary head until a full-time speaker is elected by the MLAs.
Read Also
NC's Mubarak Gul Takes Oath As Pro Tem Speaker Of JK Assembly
Mubarak Gul Appointed Pro Tem Speaker
The Legislative Assembly Secretariat has instructed all newly elected members to attend the ceremony.
This will mark the first time MLAs in Jammu & Kashmir take an oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India.
Previously, under Article 370 and the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir, MLAs were sworn in under a different framework. The oath will enable them to participate in the Assembly's proceedings. (KINS)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19102024000215011059ID1108797713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.