Ruhullah Faces Public Scrutiny Over NC's Stand On Article 370

One X user, Omaira Mir, took a sharp jab at Ruhullah, tweeting,“They've placed you there to use your influence to cover up their blunders and mislead the public with fabricated and baseless explanations. But just wait-soon, the truth about NC's actions in 2019 will come to light. Interestingly, the removal of Article 370 was a joint plan between NC and BJP, in return for which NC was handed power to continue their dynastic rule over Kashmir.”

Another user added to the debate, referring to a recent statement by NC leader Dr. Farooq Abdullah, in which he claimed that“there are more important things to address than Article 370.” The user asked Ruhullah for his opinion, further putting the MP under public pressure:“You should seek pardon from the people of Jammu and Kashmir whom you said you would part ways with NC whenever they took a stand like this. The people of J&K are waiting for your next move.”

In an unusual step, Ruhullah joined Twitter Space to address the growing concerns about the National Conference's policies, particularly on Article 370, the return of Kashmiri Pandits, and reservation issues. He reiterated the party's commitment to Article 370, saying,“I have counted upon it, and the resolution on Article 370 will be the first business. If not first business, I am hopeful that a resolution will be passed in the first session of J&K

Assembly. The National Conference is committed to the cause, and I have spoken to the leaders both pre- and post-election. I feel there is no reason to be worried.”

Though not part of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, Ruhullah assured the public that, as a Member of Parliament, he would continue to push NC leaders to deliver on their promises. He also expressed empathy towards Kashmiri Pandits, stating,“I feel for what I say, and they should return to their homeland. We have started to have initial deliberations with our Kashmiri Pandit friends and seek everyone's help in their return. We are incomplete without them and want to do something seriously for them.”

On a critical note, Ruhullah lambasted the BJP's efforts over the past decade, casting doubt on their sincerity in resolving the issue of Kashmiri pandits. He also addressed concerns about reservation policies, stating that he would send a letter to the chief minister, affirming the NC's commitment to solving the reservation issue.

As the debate continues, all eyes remain on Ruhullah, who faces mounting pressure to clarify the party's position on the restoration of article 370.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now