Siddaramaiah Won't Be Able To Avoid Tendering Resignation For Long: K'taka BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) Karnataka unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday said Chief Siddaramaiah would not be able to avoid tendering resignation from his position for a long time as his name has been linked with several graft cases.

Interacting with the mediapersons here at the state BJP office, Vijayendra said: "The people of the country and the state have witnessed the situation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I won't beat around the bush; I will say it directly -- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should stop the nonsense and immaturity and resign.

"The Chief Minister is acting as if he has the full backing of the Congress high command. There are even rumors that the money looted from the ST Development Corporation has reached the Congress high command, which is why the high command is standing by Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister will have to resign, and he must do it soon. It won't be possible to avoid it for long. If he resigns respectfully, it will be good for the state, and he will retain a little bit of his honour."

The BJP leader said that the Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier claimed that no scam had taken place in the MUDA matter and that BJP leaders were just losing their minds.

"He has made attempts to return 14 plots without seeking the Rs 62 crore compensation. Even after the High Court judgment and the People's Representatives Court order, the Chief Minister has continued his nonsense," Vijayendra said.

"The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has even raided the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office. The raids continued today as well. Despite this, the Chief Minister is trying to portray himself as innocent. He is criticising the ED... acting as if he has nothing to lose," he added.