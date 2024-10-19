Ration Enhancement On Cards For J&K
10/19/2024 12:06:22 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday said that it was serious about enhancement of ration for the people as the issue will be discussed in the cabinet meeting soon.
Talking to reporters here, Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs (FCS&CS), Satish Sharma said that the government is very much concerned about the ration issue.“We are aware that people are getting less ration. We are seriously planning to enhance the ration for the people. Let it be in a phased manner. We will discuss the issue in the Cabinet and also take it up with the Centre,” the Minister said.
He said that there are clear cut directions from the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that the government must work for the welfare of people. Sharma said that he will take the review of the department, get feedback from the officers in J&K over the issue of ration enhancement.
At present people are getting 5 kg per soul ration. If there are five people in a family, they get 25 kgs rice. Farooq Ahmed, who runs a fair price shop in Srinagar, said that those having a PHH ration card get 5 kg free ration and 10 kg at the rate of Rs 25. He said that those having an NPHH ration card, they get rice at the rate of Rs 15.50 with no free ration facility.
“There is a dearth of ration for people undoubtedly,” said Farooq. He said there should be a 10 kg ration per person at subsidised rates. About non availability of Sugar, he said that supply reaches ration depot once in three months that too in less quantity.“We hardly get Sugar supply. Same is the case with Atta. We distribute one kg atta along with the rice to the families who really need it. Some deny taking Atta and instead want rice. We somehow manage things,” he said.
Bilal Ahmed, who manages a ration depot in a Srinagar locality,
said that people are not satisfied with the ration distribution system in Kashmir.“Those getting free ration are feeling relieved only because they get some ration free but the quantity is also less for them. Similarly, NPHH ration card holders also complain of getting less ration per month,” he said. He said that any move to increase the ration per soul or per family will be a major breather for the people of J&K .
