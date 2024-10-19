Tokyo Man Arrested After Attacking Ruling Party Headquarters And Prime Minister's Residence
A man has been arrested in Tokyo following a series of brazen
attacks targeting the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) and the official residence of the Prime
Minister, Azernews reports citing NHK.
The suspect launched five or six Molotov cocktails near the
entrance of the LDP headquarters. One of the firebombs struck a
police vehicle, but the fire was quickly extinguished, and
fortunately, no injuries were reported.
After fleeing the scene in a car, the man attempted to force his
way into the heavily guarded residence of Japan's Prime Minister.
Despite ramming the perimeter fence, he was unable to breach the
compound's defenses. Undeterred, he then tried to throw what
appeared to be a smoke grenade at the premises.
