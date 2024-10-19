Putin Holds Pre-Summit Briefing With BRICS Media, Discusses Global Order, Ukraine, Expansion

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a pre-summit briefing with heads of leading BRICS agencies on Thursday, offering insights into Russia's position on a range of global issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the expansion of BRICS, and the future of the international order.

The briefing, moderated by Dmitry Kiselev, head of the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, was attended by media representatives from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE.

Putin began by acknowledging the expanding influence of BRICS and the growing interest in its activities, crediting the media for their role in covering the group's progress. He also outlined a busy agenda for the upcoming summit, which begins on Tuesday.

“A great deal has happened over the year of Russia's BRICS chairmanship, which I believe will be of interest to you. I will be happy to discuss this briefly. Please forgive me, but I will not go into detail, as it is impossible to retain all the information in mind at all times due to the diverse and comprehensive nature of our cooperation,” Putin said.

He further highlighted the significant role of the media in informing the public about BRICS and its activities, noting that the group's media outlets represent a combined audience of several billion people.

Responding to questions, Putin discussed the emergence of a multipolar world and the increasing influence of BRICS countries. He stressed that BRICS is not an anti-Western alliance, but rather a group of nations working together based on shared values and a common vision for development.

He also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reiterating Russia's position that the conflict began in 2014 with a Western-backed coup in Ukraine, followed by NATO expansion. He emphasized that the war is not about changing the world order, but rather a natural process of change to which Russia is adapting.

Putin also touched upon Russia's relationship with China, stating that it is built on a deep level of trust and mutual respect. He reiterated that cooperation between Russia and China is a key pillar of strategic stability worldwide.

He addressed concerns about the potential for conflict between Iran and Israel, noting that Russia maintains good relations with both countries and hopes for a peaceful resolution. He highlighted the importance of compromise and expressed Russia's willingness to assist in peace talks if requested by both sides.

When asked about the six-point peace plan proposed by China and Brazil, Putin stated that Russia was not consulted on the plan but considers it a balanced and sensible proposal. He stressed that Ukraine's stance on the peace talks has made progress difficult, but he reiterated Russia's readiness to engage in dialogue based on a previous draft agreement.

Responding to a question about the potential for BRICS to become a more prominent global force, Putin acknowledged the need for more decisive action within the group. He highlighted Russia's efforts to move towards settlements in national currencies, strengthen the New Development Bank, and explore the use of digital currencies. He also emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy.

Putin concluded by expressing his confidence in the future of BRICS and its positive impact on global affairs. He highlighted the group's non-confrontational approach and commitment to cooperation, emphasizing its potential to positively influence the global economy and the lives of people worldwide.



