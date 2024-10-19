Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia With Guided Bombs, 3 People Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have struck the center of Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“Another enemy shelling. On Saturday night, the enemy struck two times with aerial bombs in the center of Zaporizhzhia . Unfortunately, there are first casualties and damaged buildings,” Fedorov said.

According to him, as of 6:40 p.m., one person was reported wounded.

Russian forces attackfour times today

The blast wave and debris damaged buildings.

Utilities are working at the scene.

“The number of victims has increased to 3 people,” Fedorov later reported in Telegram .

As reported , explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert.