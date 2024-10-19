UNDP And OPHI Report: 1.1 Billion People Worldwide Living In Poverty
10/19/2024 12:02:49 PM
Experts from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and
the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) have
conducted an extensive assessment of global poverty,
According to their study, published on the official OPHI
website, an alarming 1.1 billion people around the world are living
in poverty.
The report reveals that approximately 40% of those living in
poverty-about 455 million individuals-reside in countries beset by
conflict, instability, or low levels of peace. It emphasizes that
poverty levels are significantly elevated in conflict-affected
regions, where more than one in three individuals (34.8%) are
classified as poor, compared to just one in nine (10.9%) in more
stable nations, as reported by the Uppsala Conflict Data
Program.
Additionally, the study highlights that over half of the 1.1
billion impoverished individuals are children under the age of 18,
totaling 584 million. The report further underscores a severe lack
of basic necessities among the poor, with 828 million lacking
access to sanitation, 886 million without adequate housing, and 998
million without fuel for cooking.
