عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNDP And OPHI Report: 1.1 Billion People Worldwide Living In Poverty

UNDP And OPHI Report: 1.1 Billion People Worldwide Living In Poverty


10/19/2024 12:02:49 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Experts from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) have conducted an extensive assessment of global poverty, Azernews reports.

According to their study, published on the official OPHI website, an alarming 1.1 billion people around the world are living in poverty.

The report reveals that approximately 40% of those living in poverty-about 455 million individuals-reside in countries beset by conflict, instability, or low levels of peace. It emphasizes that poverty levels are significantly elevated in conflict-affected regions, where more than one in three individuals (34.8%) are classified as poor, compared to just one in nine (10.9%) in more stable nations, as reported by the Uppsala Conflict Data Program.

Additionally, the study highlights that over half of the 1.1 billion impoverished individuals are children under the age of 18, totaling 584 million. The report further underscores a severe lack of basic necessities among the poor, with 828 million lacking access to sanitation, 886 million without adequate housing, and 998 million without fuel for cooking.

MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108797712


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search