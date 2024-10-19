Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov Embarks On Official Visit To Moscow
10/19/2024 9:09:00 AM
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek
Japarov, has arrived in Moscow for an official visit, as reported
by Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, Azernews
reports citing foreign media.
During his visit, Japarov will participate in events
commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous
Region and the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Russia.
Additionally, a joint meeting of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers
and the Russian government is scheduled, along with bilateral
meetings and an extensive cultural program.
The official delegation accompanying Japarov includes members of
the Cabinet of Ministers, plenipotentiary representatives of the
President of Kyrgyzstan from various regions, and heads of state
agencies.
