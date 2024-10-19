14 People Missing After Boat Capsizes In Southern Ethiopia

(MENAFN- IANS) Addis Ababa, Oct 19 (IANS) A total of 14 people are missing after a boat capsized on a lake in southern Ethiopia, according to local officials.

The boat, loaded with bananas and carrying 16 people, capsized in Lake Chamo late Thursday, the Communication Affairs Department of the Gamo zone said Friday.

Local officials said rescuers have so far recovered two survivors, while the remaining 14 are still missing.

The boat, which was reportedly transporting bananas illegally along with the passengers, was headed to Arba Minch, the capital of the Gamo zone, before it capsized, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 16 people aboard were identified as 15 daily labourers involved in the banana trade and a boatman.

Officials said that rescue operations are ongoing to locate the missing individuals, with overloading cited as the likely cause of the accident.