(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Slovak Prime Robert Fico expressed a strong belief that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could reach a resolution sooner than expected. Speaking before the parliamentary European affairs committee on Wednesday, Fico indicated that there is a “high probability” the war could come to an end in the near future. His comments come as he prepares to attend a European Council meeting in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is set to present his much-discussed "victory plan."



Fico remarked, “The probability of ending the war in Ukraine in a short time is very high,” and he anticipated that the discussions at the European Council could provide insights into the timeline for a possible conclusion to the conflict. He also noted the resurfacing topic of inviting Ukraine to join NATO, cautioning that such an invitation would not come without significant consequences.



The Slovak leader reiterated his strong opposition to Ukraine's NATO accession, asserting that it could escalate tensions to the point of triggering a global conflict. He previously stated that Slovakia would veto any attempt by Ukraine to join the U.S.-led military alliance, emphasizing that he would “never agree” to such a move due to the potential for a world war.



This perspective aligns with a broader historical context, as NATO had pledged to consider Ukraine’s membership back in 2008, disregarding warnings from Russia that this would be seen as a direct threat to its national security. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Ukraine’s aspiration to join NATO and alleged acts of "genocide" against the Donbass region—now incorporated into Russia—as key factors fueling the conflict, which began in February 2022.



As the situation continues to evolve, Fico’s remarks reflect a mix of cautious optimism and geopolitical concern, highlighting the complexities involved in any potential resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

