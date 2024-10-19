Drones Attacked Russian City Of Briansk At Night, Reportedly Hitting Microelectronics Plant

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 19, drones attacked the Russian city of Briansk, and probably hit the Kremniy EL plant.

This is reported by the ASTRA Telegram , citing reports from local residents, Ukrinform reports.

Local authorities did not officially confirm the attack on the plant, but local residents reported it.

“Kremniy EL is one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. In 2017, 94% of the company's products were manufactured for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The plant serves the Almaz-Antey, Aerospace Equipment, Sozvezdiye, and Vega concerns. It produces parts for Pantsyr air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.

The governor of the Briansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that“13 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over the region,” and then four more drones were shot down. There were no casualties. In the morning, he added that“while repelling the attack, one of the drones crashed into a non-residential building.”

In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, 16 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems over Russia overnight - they attacked the Briansk, Rostov and Belgorod regions of Russia.

As Ukrinform reported, seven Russian drones were spotted on the territory of Belarus on the night of October 18.