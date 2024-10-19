Helpline Numbers To Contact During Heavy Rains In Qatar
Date
10/19/2024 4:00:13 AM
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: As light to moderate rain was reported across the central part of Doha city, Kahramaa, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and Ministry of Municipality all shared their helpline numbers in case of a power outage or water logging in certain areas.
Contact the Call Center at 991 in Kahramaa, in case of a sudden power outage during heavy rains, it said on its social media.
Meanwhile Ashghal said that they can be contacted through contact centre number 188 for reports or enquiries during rainy season. It can also be contacted through their mobile application - Ashghal 24/7 or through its E-services portal.
When contacting Ashghal, callers are asked to share the following details, their mobile number, ID card number and their My Address (Blue sign) data to ensure that help is provided in the best possible way.
Ministry of Municipality or Baladiya also is also ready to receive requests for removal of rainwater accumulation on roads and streets through the call center number 184 and through the Oun App or through its website here.
