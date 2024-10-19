Five Employees Of Kherson Utility Company Injured As Result Of Shelling
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian shelling of Kherson, five employees of a utility company were injured.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson , the Russian army attacked employees of a utility company. Five people were injured. These are men aged 21, 48, 53 and 58, as well as a 42-year-old woman,” the message says.
It is noted that the victims were hospitalized with explosive injuries and contusions.
Medical workers are providing the victims with the necessary assistance.
As Ukrinform reported, the day before, in Kherson, Russians fired at employees of the regional municipal emergency service from a drone, injuring five people
