Icelandic Team Claims Gold At 15Th European Teamgym Championship In Baku
10/19/2024 4:03:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The award winners of the 15th European TeamGym Championship,
held in Baku for the first time, have been announced,
Azernews reports.
On the last day of the tournament at the National Gymnastics
Arena, six teams of senior female gymnasts competed.
The Icelandic team won the Gold medal with 53.850 points,
followed by the Swedish team, which took silver with 53.400 points,
and the Norwegian team, which won bronze with 49.450 points.
Denmark (48.750), Great Britain (47.400), and Finland (45.850)
finished in fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively.
The awarding ceremony for the winners then took place, where
medals and prizes were presented to the top three teams.
