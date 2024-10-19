Kremlin comments on Serbia's potential pivot from pursuing EU membership to exploring options for joining BRICS economic bloc

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has commented on Serbia's potential pivot from pursuing European Union (EU) membership to exploring options for joining the BRICS economic bloc, suggesting that the EU's pressure tactics have prompted this shift. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized BRICS as a more accommodating and member-oriented organization compared to the EU, which has imposed numerous conditions on Serbia's cooperation.



Peskov made these remarks following statements from Belgrade indicating a growing interest in BRICS, which is currently chaired by Russia. He noted that Serbia has faced "arm-twisting" from the EU, where conditions for cooperation often include specific demands. “We are certain that Serbia will make decisions that are most beneficial to its people,” Peskov stated during an interview on Mayak radio.



Serbia has been a candidate for EU membership since 2012 after applying to join the bloc in 2009. However, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin recently criticized the EU for continually changing the criteria for accession, claiming that Brussels has linked Serbia's membership to the necessity of severing ties with Moscow.



Peskov emphasized that BRICS does not impose similar conditions on its members, describing the bloc as based on mutual respect and a willingness to address the concerns and interests of its members. “No one there says ‘either, or.’ That’s why the group is so attractive to a raft of countries,” he remarked.



The interest in BRICS is not limited to Serbia. Türkiye, another long-time EU candidate, officially applied to join BRICS in September, becoming the first NATO member to do so. Additionally, a number of other nations, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Nigeria, among others, have expressed a desire to join the economic bloc.



As Serbia considers its options, the dynamic between EU expectations and the more flexible approach of BRICS may reshape the geopolitical landscape in the region, prompting further discussions on the future of Serbia's international alliances.

MENAFN19102024000045015687ID1108796967