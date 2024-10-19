Southern Africa experiences one of its most severe food crises in decades

(MENAFN) Southern Africa is currently experiencing one of its most severe food crises in decades, with over 27 million people facing extreme hunger, according to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). The ongoing drought, driven by the El Niño weather phenomenon, has had catastrophic effects on agriculture, decimating crops, killing livestock, and leaving entire communities without adequate food supplies. WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri warned that the situation could escalate into a “full-scale human catastrophe.”



In a press briefing in Geneva, Phiri underscored the urgent need for intervention, stating, “The need for action has never been clearer.” He characterized the crisis as the worst the region has seen in decades, prompting several countries, including Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, to declare national disasters in response to the drought. Angola and Mozambique are also feeling the repercussions of this severe weather event.



The crisis is particularly alarming for children, with WFP estimates indicating that approximately 21 million children in the region are now malnourished. This worsening situation is compounded by skyrocketing food prices and dwindling resources, making it increasingly difficult for vulnerable communities to secure basic nutrition.



The WFP has announced plans to provide food and cash assistance to over 6.5 million individuals across the seven countries most affected by the drought until the next harvest in March. However, funding remains a significant obstacle, as the affected states have received only 20% of the $369 million required for relief efforts.



According to the U.S. Agency for International Development, the current drought is the most severe in a century, particularly impacting the crucial January to March agricultural season. The widespread loss of crops has driven food prices to alarming levels, further exacerbating the challenges faced by already vulnerable populations.



As the situation develops, it is clear that immediate and substantial international support will be vital in alleviating the suffering of millions in Southern Africa and preventing a deeper humanitarian crisis.

