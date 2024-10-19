Pleasant Weather Forecast To Tuesday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) - The weather Saturday will be pleasant almost countrywide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).In its report, the JMD said Sunday will see a slight rise in temperatures, and the weather will substantially remain unchanged, while Monday's weather will also remain similar to the day earlier.On Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly, and the weather will be be fair nationwide.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will range from a high of 24 degrees Celsius and a low of 11?, while the port city of Aqaba will see a 32?, sliding to 21? at night.