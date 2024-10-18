Zil Money Recognized As A Sourceforge Top Performer In The Business Software Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zil Money , a leading B2B platform, announced that it has been recognized as a Top Performer by SourceForge, the largest software and services review platform. This prestigious award highlights Zil Money's commitment to delivering top-tier business payment solutions, placing it among the highest-rated products on the platform.

The SourceForge Top Performer Award is only granted to products that have consistently received outstanding user reviews and ratings. With over 90,000 products competing for attention on SourceForge, Zil Money's recognition in this competitive space is a testament to its excellence and customer satisfaction. SourceForge, which attracts nearly 20 million visitors per month seeking business software and solutions, has awarded this honor to Zil Money based on significant user praise.

Zil Money's feature-rich platform enables businesses to streamline their financial operations by integrating payments, payroll, and accounting tasks. As a Top Performer, Zil Money continues to solidify its position as a trusted solution for businesses looking for efficient, secure, and scalable payment services.

Zil Money Corporation, which includes OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, offers an all-in-one platform for managing business finances. It simplifies tasks like payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation. With integration to over 22,000 banks, users can manage multiple accounts and process payments via ACH, wire transfers, payment links, credit/debit cards, etc.

Zil Money serves over one million users and has processed more than $82 billion in transactions, steadily growing its global presence through continuous innovation and service improvements. The platform is also accessible on mobile via Google Play and the iOS App Store .



