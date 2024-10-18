Azerbaijani, Armenian FM Agree To Continue Negotiations On Peace Agreement
10/18/2024 9:01:56 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and
Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenian Foreign Minister met Friday in Istanbul
on the sidelines of the "3+3" regional consultative platform.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the
parties continued the negotiations on the Agreement on Peace and
Establishment of Interstate Relations and agreed to put further
efforts towards its finalisation and conclusion in the shortest
possible period.
The parties acknowledged the hospitality of Türkiye.
