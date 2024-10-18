عربي


Azerbaijani, Armenian FM Agree To Continue Negotiations On Peace Agreement

10/18/2024 9:01:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenian Foreign Minister met Friday in Istanbul on the sidelines of the "3+3" regional consultative platform.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the parties continued the negotiations on the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations and agreed to put further efforts towards its finalisation and conclusion in the shortest possible period.

The parties acknowledged the hospitality of Türkiye.

AzerNews

