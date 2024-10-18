Azerbaijani, Armenian FM Agree To Continue Negotiations On Peace Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's of Foreign Affairs, and Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenian Foreign Minister met Friday in Istanbul on the sidelines of the "3+3" regional consultative platform.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the parties continued the negotiations on the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations and agreed to put further efforts towards its finalisation and conclusion in the shortest possible period.

The parties acknowledged the hospitality of Türkiye.