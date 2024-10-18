ISC's India Cup Open Badminton Tourney Ends

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Indian Sports Centre (ISC) has concluded the India Cup Open Badminton Tournament, Season 2, which witnessed the participation of more than 500 contestants across 33 categories.

Arjun Shinde won the men's singles category while Akshay and Shijas emerged as the winners in men's doubles. Anusree Shine won the Girls' U17 category.

ridhav Shyam Gopan won Boys' U17 category while Adam Noujas won the Juniors' U9 category. Noted Indian former badminton player Prakash Padukone, the guest of honour, hailed the participants for their dedication and skill, particularly highlighting the promising talent displayed by younger players. Indian ambassador Vipul expressed his pride in witnessing the growing enthusiasm for sports within the Indian community in Qatar. ISC president E P Abdul Rahman spoke.

